Russian tennis chief says Olympics’ one-year delay may have negative impact on athletes

"There were no other options but to postpone the Olympics for one year," Tarpishchev said. "This is an understandable and correct decision."

"However, the postponement is, first of all, very inconvenient for athletes," he continued. "No one is having normal training sessions, many questions arise in regard to the season, the tennis calendar has 36 weeks of tournaments, the Olympic qualifications are based on the ratings and so on. There are a lot of questions and difficulties at the moment."

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on Monday that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24. The agreement on the new dates have been reached after a telephone conversation of Mori with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach earlier that day. The new timeframe was backed by the IOC, the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, the municipal authorities of Tokyo and the government of Japan.

The agreed new dates are July 23 - August 8, 2021 for the Summer Olympic Games; and August 24 - September 5, 2021 for the Summer Paralympic Games.

The IOC and IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

