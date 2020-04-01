Russian Biathlon Union President Vladimir Drachev determined to hang on to his post

Russian veteran biathletes, experts, coaches and refereeing officials sent a letter to Drachev on Wednesday voicing their dissatisfaction with his work and asking him to voluntarily step down from the post of the RBU president.

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Vladimir Drachev told TASS on Wednesday that he had no intentions of resigning from his post.

"We always had a lot of those, who rejoice over misfortunes," Drachev said. "They should have rather helped, because everyone applauds when there is success, but when something goes wrong they all step aside and say they have nothing to do with it and others should be blamed."

"However, the problems, which they are voicing, were brought in not by Drachev. On the contrary, we have been trying to solve these problems in the last two years," he continued.

"We have a load of tasks ahead of us, which we must fulfill," Drachev said. "The work in the Russian Biathlon Union consumes 80% of my time and a lot must be done before the start of the next season."

Twenty four people signed the letter to Drachev and among them are two-time Olympic сhampion Anatoly Alyabyev, honored Soviet and Russian coach Alexander Privalov, two-time Olympic сhampion Viktor Mamatov, two-time Olympic сhampion Dmitry Vasilyev, four-time Olympic сhampion Alexander Tikhonov, two-time Olympic сhampion Anna Bogaly, Olympic сhampion Vladimir Alikin, honored coach Alexander Kasperovich, two-time Olympic сhampion Olga Medvedtseva and head coach of the Tymen Region’s team Maxim Kugayevsky.

Drachev, 54, took the helm of the Russian Biathlon Union in May 2018 and his current term expires in 2022.