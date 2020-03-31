WADA returns compliance status to International Taekwondo Federation

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has excluded the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) from its list of federations that are non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, the global anti-doping body said in a statement on Tuesday.

CAS to hold hearings on WADA-RUSADA dispute on second week of July

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces that, following a circular vote of its Executive Committee (ExCo), the Agency has today removed the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) from the list of Signatories that are non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code," the statement reads.

WADA decided to strip the ITF of its compliance status after the session of its Executive Committee on September 23, 2019 citing the federation’s failure to complete and submit WADA’s Code Compliance Questionnaire (CCQ).

The ITF had 21 days to appeal the decision, but did not resort to this right and on October 15, 2019 WADA’s decision on the non-compliance status of the federation came into force.

"Since then, the ITF has implemented the corrective measure required to address its non-compliance, namely the completion and submission of the CCQ to WADA," the statement continued.

"A Corrective Action Report will be issued shortly by WADA following the review of the responses provided in the CCQ and the federation will be advised that continued cooperation will be required in order to maintain its compliant status," the statement added.