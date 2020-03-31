Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi one place up to 4th in new FIDE Top-10 Ratings

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian chess player Ian Nepomniachtchi climbed one spot up from 5th to 4th place in Tuesday’s newly published Ratings List of the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

According to the official website of the FIDE, Russian chess player Nepomniachtchi has now 2,784 points. Russia’s Alexander Grischuk dropped two places in the list to the 6th position with 2,777 points.

The Top-10 is led by Norway’s Magnus Carlsen (2,863 points); Fabiano Caruana of the United States (2,835 points) in second place and China’s Liren Ding in third with 2,791 points.

The rest of the Top-10 are: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (5th, France, 2,778 points); Levon Aronian (7th, Armenia, 2,773 points); Wesley So (8th, the United States, 2,770 points); Teimour Radjabov (9th, Azerbaijan, 2,765 points); and Anish Giri (10th, the Netherlands, 2,764 points).