CAS to hold hearings on WADA-RUSADA dispute on second week of July

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Hearings on a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will be held on the second week of July, Pavel Rozhkov, the first vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Tuesday.

"The RPC received information from CAS today that hearings on the dispute between WADA and RUSADA will be held in the course of the week, which begins on July 6, 2020," Rozhkov said. "The RPC and Russian Paralympians will act as a third party in the RUSADA-WADA dispute."

According to earlier media reports, the hearings in the Swiss-based court were initially scheduled to be held not earlier than in late April. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on March 14 that the WADA-RUSADA case was most likely to be heard by CAS in late May.

Last Friday, Alexander Ivlev, the head of the RUSADA Supervisory Council, told TASS that the case was postponed until June due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

WADA-RUSADA dispute

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for hosting any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the staff of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.