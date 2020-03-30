World Athletics begins work on moving 2021 World Championship to later date

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on Monday that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24. The agreement on the new dates have been reached after a telephone conversation of Mori with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach earlier in the day. The new timeframe was backed by the IOC, the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, the municipal authorities of Tokyo and the government of Japan.

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, started its work on the postponement of the 2021 World Athletics Championship after the new dates for the Summer Olympic Games in Japan were announced on Monday, the World Athletics press service said in a statement.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organizers and the IOC," the statement reads. "This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition."

"Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organizers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships," according to World Athletics.

The 2021 World Athletics Championship was initially scheduled to be held in the US state of Oregon on August 6-15. Last Friday, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes that the 2021 World Athletics Championship may be rescheduled for the following year because the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were moved for one year over COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Global Spread

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 199 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 752,740 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 36,226, yet more than 158,700 patients have recovered from the disease.