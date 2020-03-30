Tokyo Summer Olympics to start next year on July 23

According to the Japanese broadcaster, the agreement on the new dates have been reached by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo-2020 Organizing Committee, the municipal authorities of Tokyo and the government of Japan.

TOKYO, March 30. /TASS/. The Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24, Japan’s NHK boadcaster reported on Monday.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

COVID-19 Global Spread

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 199 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 735,040 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 34,806, yet more than 156,130 patients have recovered from the disease.