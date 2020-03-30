Organizers of Povetkin-Whyte WBC mandatory challenge bout say ‘fight is still in force’

The bout between Povetkin and Whyte is due on May 2 in Manchester

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. A mandatory challenge bout for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt between Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte in May is still in force despite an earlier hint from the promoter on its possible relocation, a source in the organizing committee of the fight told TASS on Monday. The bout between Povetkin and Whyte is due on May 2 in Manchester.

"There have been no official notifications as of yet and the fight is still in force," the source in the organizing committee said. Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte, 31, has a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and one defeat throughout his professional boxing career. The Russian boxer last fought in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114. Povetkin celebrated his 40th birthday on September 2, 2019, two days after his win over Britain’s Hughie Fury. Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and then announced that he was "not thinking about wrapping up his sports career."