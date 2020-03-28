Tokyo Olympics should be held in summer 2021 - committee

TOKYO, March 28. /TASS/. The organization committee of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo believes that the international competitions should be held between June and September next year, chief of the committee Yoshiro Mori said Saturday.

"I believe that we should think about the period between June and September. I hope that we can make certain decisions in this regard next week," Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying.

On March 24, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially postponed the games until 2021. The Olympics were initially planned between July 24 and August 9, 2020. The games should be held at least by summer 2021. According to Kyodo, the exact updated timeline for the Olympics will be determined within three weeks.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 575,000 people have been infected around the world and over 26,000 have died.