Sebastian Coe: 2021 World Athletics Championships may be rescheduled like Olympics

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes that the 2021 World Athletics Championships may be rescheduled for the following year because the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were moved for one year over COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. "Nobody saw this problem [with the coronavirus]...So the flexibility here is very important," the news agency quoted Sebastian Coe as saying and added that, according to him, the World Athletics Championships may be moved to 2022. The 2021 World Athletics Championships is to be held in the US state of Oregon on August 6-15.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were due between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. COVID-19 Global Spread

