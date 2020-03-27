Sebastian Coe: 2021 World Athletics Championships may be rescheduled like Olympics

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes that the 2021 World Athletics Championships may be rescheduled for the following year because the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were moved for one year over COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
"Nobody saw this problem [with the coronavirus]...So the flexibility here is very important," the news agency quoted Sebastian Coe as saying and added that, according to him, the World Athletics Championships may be moved to 2022.
The 2021 World Athletics Championships is to be held in the US state of Oregon on August 6-15.
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were due between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.
COVID-19 Global Spread
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.
The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.
On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.
As of today, 199 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 549,300 cases have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 24,871, yet more than 128,650 patients have recovered from the disease.