Mandatory challenge fight for WBC belt between Povetkin and Whyte still on schedule

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A mandatory challenge bout for the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt between Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte is still on schedule despite the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, a source in the organizing committee of the fight told TASS on Thursday.

The bout between Povetkin and Whyte is due on May 2 in Manchester.

"The fight is still on schedule," the source in the organizing committee said.

Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte, 31, has a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and one defeat throughout his professional boxing career.

The Russian boxer last fought in December 2019 against US heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.