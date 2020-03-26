IFSC European Climbing Championships in Moscow may be rescheduled again

This year’s European Climbing Championships had the status of the qualifications tournament for the Olympic Games, which were put on hold for one year

TAS, March 26. The 2020 IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) European Championships this June in Moscow may be moved again to a later date because the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed over the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the press service of the Climbing Federation of Russia (CFR) announced on Thursday. The 2020 IFSC European Climbing Championships was initially scheduled to be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on March 20-27, but was rescheduled earlier in the month for June 15-22 over the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year’s European Climbing Championships had the status of the qualifications tournament for the Olympic Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. "In view of the postponement of the Summer Olympics for the year of 2021, we are discussing an option of moving the European Climbing Championships to a later date as well," the CFR press service said in a statement. "In this regard, we are also considering a postponement of the Russian Championship and the Russia Cup tournament in Voronezh," the statement added. COVID-19 Global Spread

