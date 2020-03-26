IOC official advises to hold Tokyo Olympics in July-August 2021

TOKYO, March 26. /TASS/. The Olympic Games in Tokyo, postponed until 2021, should be held in July-August, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported citing John Coates, who heads the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games.

He said the games should be held between the Wimbledon tennis tournament in early July and the US open in early September.

Coates expects the date to be known within four weeks.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6. The IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC announced their decision on March 24 to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan in view of the continuous COVID-19 threat.