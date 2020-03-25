Russian boxing chief says WBC Congress in St. Petersburg under question over COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The 2020 Congress of the World Boxing Council (WBC), which was planned to be organized this year in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on August 23-30, may be rescheduled in view of the current developments over the novel coronavirus global spread, Umar Kremlev, the secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"Everything is possible," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS. "However, we will be making a decision on this issue in view of the novel coronavirus developments."

