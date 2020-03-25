Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League cancels playoff series over COVID-19 pandemics

A decision regarding the overall rankings following the 2019/2020 season will be announced at the next meeting of the League's Board, according to the official statement

Read also IOC postpones 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo until next year over COVID-19 threat

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has decided to close this season’s playoff series ahead of schedule due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemics, the KHL press service announced on Wednesday. "In view of the negative trend regarding the epidemiological situation’s developments, the League made a decision to cancel all remaining matches of the 2019/2020 season," the statement from the KHL press service reads. "A decision regarding the final and overall rankings of the participating clubs, based on their results this season, will be announced at the next meeting of the KHL Board of Directors," the statement continued. "The [KHL] Board of Directors will also decide at its meeting the clubs’ roster for the 2020/2021 season and will then start its work on the calendar of matches for the next season," the press service added.

Read also International Paralympic Committee postpones for one year 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Commenting on the decision, KHL President Alexei Morozov said: "Unfortunately, we have to cancel the season ahead of schedule and this was not a very easy decision for us." "I am sure that all ice hockey fans as well as all of us wanted to see who would win the Gagarin Cup," Morozov continued. "However, under the current circumstances, the health of players, their relatives, clubs’ staff as well as the staff of sports facilities and all ice hockey fans is by far important at the moment." "There was no time left to put off this decision as all participants of the championship needed certainty about their future plans," the KHL chief stated. "The League had to make a weighty decision explaining the rules of the game." "I believe that we must exert our efforts to make sure that the current situation has no impact at all on the coming season to see it start on schedule, which will be suitable for all teams and fans, while the calendar of the tournament will remain rhythmic and balanced," Morozov added. ​​​​​​The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 24 professional ice hockey clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan and Latvia. International experts deem the KHL as the premier ice hockey league in Europe and Asia ranking it as the world’s second most important league right on the heels of the US-based NHL (National Hockey League). Last September, KHL’s ex-President Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that the league chalked up 3.6 billion rubles (over $54.8 million) in revenue for the 2018/2019 season. COVID-19 Global Spread

Read also 2021 FIFA Club World Cup postponed indefinitely