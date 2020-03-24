FIDE reschedules World Chess Olympiad to summer of 2021

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to reschedule the World Chess Olympiad, including competition for players with disabilities, and the FIDE Congress to the summer of 2021.

The Olympiad opening ceremony, the first-ever event for people with disabilities, the FIDE Congress and the General Assembly were scheduled to be held in Khanty-Mansiysk, whereas the tournament events were due in Moscow. The opening ceremony was planned for July 29, the Paralympiad — for July 30-August 4, and the Olympiad events — for August 6-17, 2020.

"FIDE is deeply concerned about the growing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people's lives. Taking into account the reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicating the constant increase in the number of cases worldwide, and given today's IOC statement regarding the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, FIDE has decided to postpone the 44th Chess Olympiad (including the competition for players with disabilities) and the FIDE Congress," FIDE said in a press statement on Tuesday.