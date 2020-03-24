IOC: Richard Pound’s statement on 2020 Olympics postponement was ‘personal interpretation’

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) believes that its veteran member Richard Pound had the right to provide his own opinion about the future of the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan in view of the continuous global spread of the novel coronavirus, the IOC press service told TASS on Tuesday.

In an interview with USA Today daily on Monday, Pound stated that the future of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer had been already decided: "On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided."

"It is the right of every IOC Member to interpret the decision of the IOC EB [Executive Board] which was announced yesterday," the statement from the IOC press service reads.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said addressing the national parliament early on Monday that it was impossible to organize the Olympic Games under the current situation adding that he hoped to discuss this issue as soon as possible with IOC President Thomas Bach. Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced later in the day that the Games would go in line with the initial schedule.

IOC President Bach announced on Sunday that the world’s governing Olympic body was set to make a decision within four weeks on whether the 2020 Summer Games would be held in line with the initial timeframe.