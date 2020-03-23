International Tennis Federation backs IOC over 2020 Olympics scenarios

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has voiced its support for a previously announced proposal of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to view various scenarios for the organization the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the ITF press service said in a statement on Monday.

"The ITF supports the IOC’s decision to review preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and step up their scenario planning over the next four weeks to provide certainty for athletes and everyone else involved in the Games," the ITF said in a statement.

"We look forward to collaborating with the IOC during this time to provide information concerning the Olympic tennis event.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said addressing the national parliament earlier on Monday that it was impossible to organize the Olympic Games under the current situation adding that he hoped to discuss this issue as soon as possible with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC President Bach announced on Sunday that the world’s governing Olympic body was set to make a decision within four weeks on whether the 2020 Summer Games would be held in line with the initial timeframe.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) was the first among other national Olympic committees (NOCs) to declare on Monday a decision against attending the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The same decision was voiced later by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) later on Monday.

"As the global health situation continues to evolve daily, we are confident that the IOC and the IPC are doing everything necessary to ensure they are in the best possible position to make the right decision at the right time," the statement continues.

"In these unprecedented times, we all have a duty to act responsibly. Protecting the health and safety of not only those due to travel to Tokyo this summer, but our sport and the global population as a whole, must be the priority," the ITF management added.

COVID-19 Global Spread

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 194 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 366,880 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 16,098, yet more than 101,060 patients have recovered from the disease.