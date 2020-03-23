Russian track and field athletics body decides to cancel training camps abroad in April

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has cancelled all training camps abroad for its national athletes in view of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the RusAF press service quoted the head coach of the Russian national team of track and field athletics, Yury Borzakovsky as saying on Monday.

"The All-Russia Athletics Federation informs that due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, all foreign training camps of the Russian national team of track and field athletes in April have been cancelled," the statement reads.

"The training camps were initially scheduled to be held in Portugal and Kyrgyzstan," the statement adds.

As of now, there are up to 55 track and field athletes at training camps abroad, namely 25 in Portugal and 30 in Kyrgyzstan. They will be all returned to Russia as soon as possible and, according to RusAF, members of the Russian national track and field athletics team will continue their trainings in March-April at the camps in the Russian cities of Novogorsk, Kislovodsk, Adler and Sochi.

The head coach pledged that all Russian athletes staying at training camps abroad would be returned home as soon as possible.

"This is an emergency situation, which requires all of us taking a responsible approach and a strict observation of all instructions regarding the self-isolation, safety measures and attentiveness," Borzakovsky was quoted as saying.

"Our athletes will be arriving back home in the days to come; we will not be waiting for the training sessions to come to a close," he continued. "We are currently making arrangements. They will be all quarantined as soon as they return, that is no doubt."

"We will be training in line with the schedule in April, but of course in view of the current situation, this issue will be subject to extra safety measures," Borzakovsky said. "Me and my colleagues keep following the developments 24/7 as it keeps changing every hour and the most important thing now is people's safety and health."

COVID-19 Global Spread