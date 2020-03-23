2020 FIA Formula One Grand Prix in Azerbaijan postponed indefinitely over COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship Grand Prix in Azerbaijan’s Baku, which was initially scheduled for June 5-7, has been postponed indefinitely over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the organizers of the race, Baku City Circuit, said in a statement on Monday.
The event was initially scheduled for June 5-7
