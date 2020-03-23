World Athletics president calls for Olympic Games to be postponed

TASS, March 23. The International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics) President Sebastian Coe has addressed Thomas Bach, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) president, with a request to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games set to be held in Tokyo this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coe’s letter has been published by the Canadian portal CBC.

On Sunday, Bach said that the Committee would take the decision on the possibility to hold the Tokyo Games as originally scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic within four weeks. Previously the International Olympic Committee and Japan’s authorities consistently stated that the Games would be held as scheduled.

"I have just come off a call with the Area Presidents to review and discuss the situation. Whilst we all know that different parts of the world are at different stages of the virus, the unanimous view across all our Areas is that an Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable," Coe wrote.

He mentioned the issue of competition fairness as one of the main reasons. Moreover, he noted that due to restrictions connected with the efforts to tackle the coronavirus spread athletes are unable to train properly.

World Athletics is the first international sports federation to address the International Olympic committee asking to postpone the Olympic Games. Earlier the national Olympic committees of Brazil, Columbia, Norway, Slovenia, Croatia, USA Track and Field, Spain’s football and athletics federations urged to postpone the Tokyo Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9. The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that occurred in late 2019 in Central China has spread to over 150 countries and territories and has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the latest figures provided by the World Health Organization, over 300,000 individuals worldwide have got infected and more than 13,000 people have died.