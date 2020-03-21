UEFA says its message about Euro-2020 was mistake

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The name of the future European football championship, postponed from 2020 to 2021, is yet to be approved, the UEFA press service said, backtracking on its earlier statement.

The UEFA press service announced in a statement on Friday that next year’s European football championship will maintain the official name of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, although the tournament has been postponed for one year due to the ongoing global spread of COVID-19.

"With apologies for the earlier error, to be clear no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged EURO to be held in 2021," the organization’s press service said in a Twitter post. "The earlier tweet was sent by mistake."

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided on March 17 to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus and now the championship is scheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.