European Swimming League tentatively postpones 2020 Aquatics Championships until August

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The European Swimming League (LEN) has proposed to postpone the 2020 European Aquatics Championships, scheduled to be held in Hungary’s Budapest on May 11-24, in view of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the LEN press service said in a statement on Friday.

"The circumstances linked to the outbreak of the coronavirus throughout the continent, the travel restrictions and the other measures currently implemented by most European governments forced the LEN Bureau to decide on the postponement of the 2020 European Aquatics Championships, the elective LEN Congress and the European Masters Championships," the statement reads.

"Each event was due to be held in Budapest in May," according to the statement. "The proposed new dates are in August though this might be confirmed only in late May or in early June."

Commenting on the decision LEN President Paolo Barelli said: "After consulting with our stakeholders, we’ve set a tentative date for the championships, 17-30 August."