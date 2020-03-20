European Swimming League tentatively postpones 2020 Aquatics Championships until August

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The European Swimming League (LEN) has proposed to postpone the 2020 European Aquatics Championships, scheduled to be held in Hungary’s Budapest on May 11-24, in view of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, the LEN press service said in a statement on Friday.
"The circumstances linked to the outbreak of the coronavirus throughout the continent, the travel restrictions and the other measures currently implemented by most European governments forced the LEN Bureau to decide on the postponement of the 2020 European Aquatics Championships, the elective LEN Congress and the European Masters Championships," the statement reads.
"Each event was due to be held in Budapest in May," according to the statement. "The proposed new dates are in August though this might be confirmed only in late May or in early June."
Commenting on the decision LEN President Paolo Barelli said: "After consulting with our stakeholders, we’ve set a tentative date for the championships, 17-30 August."
"However, at this stage it’s difficult if not impossible to plan with a definite time frame so we agreed with the Hungarian organizers to reassess the situation in late May or early June to see if we can confirm these dates as official ones," LEN president added.
COVID-19 Global Spread
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.
The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.
On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.
As of today, 182 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 252,770 cases have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 10,405, yet more than 89,050 patients have recovered from the disease.