IOC chief Bach: Still early to speak of 2020 Olympics postponement over COVID-19 spread

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) believes it is still early to speak about a possible postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, however, the IOC has several options at hand in view of the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, IOC President Thomas Bach said in an interview with New York Times daily. The IOC chief did not come up with a straight answer to the question on whether the world’s governing Olympic body was holding consultations on the postponement of the 2020 Games, because the majority of other large-scale global sports tournaments had already been suspended this spring over the COVID-19 threat. "This would mean we are speculating about developments," Bach said. "We don’t know what the situation will be."

"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games," he continued. "They are even more optimistic than we are, because most of them have postponed their events until April or the end of May. We are talking about the end of July." The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9. "What makes this crisis so unique and so difficult to overcome is the uncertainty," Bach stated. "Nobody today can tell you what the developments are tomorrow, what they are in one month, not to mention in more than four months."

"Therefore it would not be responsible in any way to set a date or take a decision right now, which would be based on the speculation about the future developments," the IOC chief added. Asked whether the 2020 Summer Games might not be postponed but cancelled, Bach said: "I will not speculate, but we owe it to all the athletes, and we owe it to all the half of the world that watches the Olympics to say we are not putting the cancellation of the Games on the agenda." COVID-19 Global Spread

