Russian Volleyball Federation postpones tournaments indefinitely over COVID-19 threat

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF) has decided to suspend all national tournaments indefinitely as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, RVF Secretary General Alexander Yaremenko told TASS on Friday.

"All national tournaments are suspended until further notice. The period may extend indefinitely," Yaremenko said.

