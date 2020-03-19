International Canoe Federation postpones 2020 Olympic qualifiers over COVID-19 spread

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has announced a decision on Thursday to postpone all international canoeing competitions until late May in a bid to fight the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
The statement from the ICF comes ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are scheduled to run between July 24 and August 9.
"The International Canoe Federation has announced all ICF and international canoeing competitions scheduled between now and the end of May will be postponed or cancelled because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19," the statement from the ICF reads.
"The ICF will continue implementing its coronavirus contingency plans to deal with the cancellation and postponement of Tokyo 2020 sprint, slalom and paracanoe qualifying events."
"Under current international travel restrictions, many athletes are not able to cross borders," the statement continues. "The ICF will use world rankings to allocate quotas for canoe slalom, and is currently in discussion with the IOC on using international results to determine which countries are allocated the remaining sprint Tokyo 2020 quotas. This decision will be taken by early April."
COVID-19 Global Spread
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.
The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.
On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.
As of today, 176 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 227,500 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 9,303, yet more than 85,960 patients have recovered from the disease.