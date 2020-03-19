International Canoe Federation postpones 2020 Olympic qualifiers over COVID-19 spread

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has announced a decision on Thursday to postpone all international canoeing competitions until late May in a bid to fight the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The statement from the ICF comes ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are scheduled to run between July 24 and August 9.

"The International Canoe Federation has announced all ICF and international canoeing competitions scheduled between now and the end of May will be postponed or cancelled because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19," the statement from the ICF reads.

"The ICF will continue implementing its coronavirus contingency plans to deal with the cancellation and postponement of Tokyo 2020 sprint, slalom and paracanoe qualifying events."

"Under current international travel restrictions, many athletes are not able to cross borders," the statement continues. "The ICF will use world rankings to allocate quotas for canoe slalom, and is currently in discussion with the IOC on using international results to determine which countries are allocated the remaining sprint Tokyo 2020 quotas. This decision will be taken by early April."

COVID-19 Global Spread