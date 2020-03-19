Ticket holders of UFC Nurmagomedov-Ferguson’s cancelled bout to be refunded

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. All ticket holders of the cancelled bout between Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and US fighter Tony Ferguson, who were scheduled to meet in New York next month, will be repaid in full, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) said in a statement.

Nurmagomedov’s team signed a contract last November for the Russian fighter to face American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020, in Barclays Center. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier in the month the state of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which includes the cancellation and postponement of various sports events.

The New York State Athletic Commission announced on Wednesday a decision to cancel the bout between the Russian and US fighters next month as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus as well as in accordance with restrictions by New York State limiting large public gatherings.

"Barclays Center ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase," the statement from the UFC reads. "Internet and phone orders will be automatically cancelled and refunded."

"Additional details, including location and venue, will be announced when confirmed," according to the statement. "UFC looks forward to returning to Brooklyn at the earliest opportunity."

According to TASS reports earlier in the year, the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight next month in New York was likely to be held without spectators and the UFC had issued an official notification about this possibility.

Last month, a spokesman for Nurmagomedov’s team told TASS that the Russian fighter and his team set off to the United States in mid-February for trainings ahead of his bout against the American opponent. US fighter Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, 35, has a record of 25 wins (12 by KOs, eight by submission and five by decision) and three defeats.

Nurmagomedov was set to hold his trainings at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), which is a martial arts gym and one of the pioneer schools of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) based in San Jose, California. Russian UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov also joined Khabib for the trainings in San Jose.

COVID-19 Global Spread

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 176 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 221,900 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 8,999, yet more than 85,790 patients have recovered from the disease.

UFC Reigning Champ Nurmagomedov

In early September last year, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against Conor McGregor, a renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer.