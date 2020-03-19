Mixed Martial Arts tournament GFC in Russia’s Samara to be closed for spectators

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The GFC Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament due on March 21 in the Russian city of Samara will be closed to spectators as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, GFC President Alexander Guryanov told TASS on Thursday.

Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says fight against Ferguson must go as planned

The GFC is a Russia-based MMA organization and Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov serves as the president emeritus of this MMA league.

"The tournament will be closed off to spectators. It will include a maximum of 10 bouts," Guryanov stated.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 176 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 221,900 cases have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 8,999, yet more than 85,790 patients have recovered from the disease.