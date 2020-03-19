St. Petersburg resets UEFA Euro Cup countdown clock after the tournament’s postponement

ST. PETERSBURG, March 19. /TASS/. On Thursday, Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg reset the clock, which ticked off the time left before the start of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, to a new date as the major European football championship had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided on March 17 to put the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup on hold for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.
The countdown clock, which is mounted near St. Petersburg’s Palace Square, shows on Thursday that there are now 449 days left before the European football championship, which is now set to kick off on June 11, 2021 and will determine the new winning football team in Europe in the final match on July 11, 2021.
The ceremony to unveil the countdown clock in St. Petersburg took place on December 3, 2019 as attended by forward and captain of the Russian national football team Artyom Dzyuba, former players of Zenit St. Petersburg football club Alexander Kerzhakov and Vyacheslav Malafeyev, as well as by the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup mascot Skillzy.
The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.
A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.
St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.
The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30, 2019 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups of four teams each.
Russia was placed in Group B, and was set to play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).
COVID-19 Global Spread
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.
The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.
On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.
As of today, 176 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 221,900 cases have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 8,999, yet more than 85,790 patients have recovered from the disease.