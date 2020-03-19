St. Petersburg resets UEFA Euro Cup countdown clock after the tournament’s postponement

ST. PETERSBURG, March 19. /TASS/. On Thursday, Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg reset the clock, which ticked off the time left before the start of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, to a new date as the major European football championship had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided on March 17 to put the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup on hold for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The countdown clock, which is mounted near St. Petersburg’s Palace Square, shows on Thursday that there are now 449 days left before the European football championship, which is now set to kick off on June 11, 2021 and will determine the new winning football team in Europe in the final match on July 11, 2021.

The ceremony to unveil the countdown clock in St. Petersburg took place on December 3, 2019 as attended by forward and captain of the Russian national football team Artyom Dzyuba, former players of Zenit St. Petersburg football club Alexander Kerzhakov and Vyacheslav Malafeyev, as well as by the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup mascot Skillzy.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were initially scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.