Four Russian female weightlifters qualified for 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Four Russian female weightlifters, including multiple-time world champion Tatiana Kashirina, have qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Gennady Anikanov, the head coach of the Russian women’s national weightlifting team, told TASS on Thursday.
In view of the recent changes to the calendar of tournaments introduced over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) agreed with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the extension of the Olympic weightlifting qualifications timetable and proposed a new system of qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The IWF is expecting at the moment a decision from the IOC on the proposed changes and will notify the national federations and athletes on the new qualifications system as soon as the world’s governing Olympic body makes this decision.
"Besides Tatiana Kashirina we have three more female athletes, who have already received licenses based on their results from the previous qualification tournaments," Anikanov said in an interview with TASS.
"These athletes are Kristina Sobol, Kristina Novitskaya and Yevgeniya Paskhina," he continued. "We have already submitted an [Olympic] application containing these names."
The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.
In line with a decision of the International Weightlifting Federation as of April 2018, that was passed following a chain of doping scandals in Russian sports, the national weightlifting team of Russia has the right to register only two weightlifters for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo — one in the male and one in female competitions.
"The female contender for the Games in Tokyo will be selected shortly before the start of the tournament, because nobody is immune from possible injuries or other health problems," Anikanov said. "However, we keep hoping that we will be granted an additional application before the start of the Olympics."
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.
The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.
On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.
As of today, 176 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 221,260 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 8,997, yet more than 85,780 patients have recovered from the disease.