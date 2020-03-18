Russian WBA Champ Besputin says his Sample B doping test cancelled over COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The opening of Sample B of the doping test of Russia’s WBA (World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion Alexander Besputin, which was scheduled for March 17 at an anti-doping laboratory in Paris, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boxer told TASS.

"The opening of the doping sample has been cancelled due to the current global situation," Besputin said.

Besputin’s doping test Sample B was initially planned to be opened on March 3, but due to various reasons the procedure had been rescheduled for March 17.

The 28-year-old Russian boxer, who has an unblemished record of 14 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights, won the WBA Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev upon a unanimous decision of judges.

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin. Sample A results of Besputin’s doping test in January showed presence of a banned substance, Ligandrol, in his body.

The Russian boxer announced to TASS in January that he was "puzzled and shocked" over his doping test’s Sample A results as he had never consumed banned performance enhancing drugs throughout his sports career.

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco last November, he held all of his previous bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian Champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.