2021 FIFA Club World Cup postponed indefinitely

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. FIFA has decided to postpone the 2021 Club World Cup, the press service of the world’s governing football body said on Tuesday.
The competitions were due to take place in China from June 17 to July 4, 2021. The new dates have not been given for now.
On Tuesday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) postponed Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021. The tournament will take place between June 11 and July 11.
This is the first time in history when the continental tournament has been postponed. The anniversary 60th tournament was supposed to take place between June 12 and July 12.