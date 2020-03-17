European Union of Gymnastics cancels events due in April, May over coronavirus pandemic

"Even though UEG and the host federations were previously keen to hold the events as scheduled with strict safety precautions, ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 such as travel restrictions and Government mandates led to a thorough re-evaluation of our events in the first half of 2020," it said in a press statement.

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) said on Tuesday it had cancelled a number of events originally scheduled for April and May in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the cancelled events are the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics due to be held in Paris from April 30 to May 3, 2020; the European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline to be held in Sweden’s Gothenburg on May 7-10, 2020; the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kiev on May 21-24, 2020; and the European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics due to take place in Baku on May 27-31, 2020.

The UEG said these events would be moved to the second half of the year and promised to provide more information in late April.

