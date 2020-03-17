Russian Football Union suspends all matches until April 10

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday all matches of the Russian Cup, the Russian Football National League (FNL), the Professional Football League and other its tournaments will be suspended until April 10 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking into account the risks of the coronavirus infection spread in Russia, all football matches held under the RFU’s auspices, including matches organized/held by the leagues, regional football federations and their association, will be suspended from March 17, 2020 until April 10, 2020," the RFU press service said.