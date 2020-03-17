Russia suspends matches of football, hockey, basketball leagues until April 10

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian Premier League (RPL), the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and the basketball VTB United League will suspend their matches until April 10 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a source close to the leagues informed TASS on Tuesday.

"The RPL, the KHL and the VTB United League will suspend their matches until April 10," the source informed.

On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Sport suspended all international competitions on the territory of Russia until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 130 countries. According to official data, over 170,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and over 6,000 have died. There are 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.