Russian ice hockey league KHL announces one-week pause amid coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) said it would take a one-week pause in the current season amid the current novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The Kontinental Hockey League resolved to suspend the Gagarin Cup tournament for one week to organize and coordinate with state bodies the new format of the championship’s second stage with the participation of six Russian clubs," KHL said in a statement.

Dates and format of future games will be determined later.

On Monday, the Russian sports ministry cancelled all international competitions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, ice hockey clubs Jokerit (Finland) and Barys (Kazakhstan) withdrew from the competition.

The second round of the Gagarin Cup tournament was to begin on Tuesday.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 93 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 170,000, with more than 6,000 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.