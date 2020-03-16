Women's Tennis Association cancels tournaments until May 2 over coronavirus pandemic

"Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled," the statement quoted a WTA spokesperson as saying.

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a cancellation of its tournaments until May 2 over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the association’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

"We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women’s professional tennis," the spokesperson said. "At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2."

"We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season," the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 162 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 175,430 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 6,713, yet more than 77,860 patients have recovered from the disease.