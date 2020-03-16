Russian bobsleigh and skeleton tournament in Sochi still on track despite coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Championship in the southern city of Sochi will be held in line with the initial schedule on March 24-25, as there are no reasons for postponing the tournament in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Grigory Aksyonov, a sports and technical director of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, told TASS on Monday.

Authorities of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region earlier banned sports tournaments in the region involving over 1,000 people until May 1. The authorities also ordered that all visitors coming from the novel coronavirus infected countries be placed in a two-week quarantine.

"There are currently no threats to the hosting of the Russian Bobsleigh and Skeleton Championship in Sochi within the initially announced timeframe," Aksyonov said.

"The number of participants in the tournament will be significantly lower than 1,000 and the competition will be held at the facility with a limited access," he added.

