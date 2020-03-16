ISU cancels European Short Track Cup stage in Russia’s Kolomna over coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) has ruled to cancel the 2020 European Short Track Cup event in Russia’s Kolomna, scheduled for March 20-22, over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the press service of the Russian Speed Skating Union (RSSU) announced on Monday.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic.

As of today, 158 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 173,110 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 6,664, yet more than 77,785 patients have recovered from the disease.