Koloskov of RFU says it would be wise to postpone 2020 Euro Cup

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. It would be a wise solution to postpone the matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup to a later date amid the risks of the novel coronavirus spread, Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (FRU) Vyacheslav Koloskov told TASS on Sunday.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup are scheduled to be held between June 12 and July 12, 2020 at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark). The European football governing body has postponed the nearest Champions League and Europa League matches. It has called a videoconference with representatives of 55 European associations on March 17 to discuss the coronavirus situation. According to France’s L’Equipe, it is highly likely that UEFA will postpone the Euro Cup to 2021.

"If such a decision is take, it will be done after thorough analysis of the current situation in Europe. Naturally, the situation today makes it impossible to hold such events, with severe restrictions in terms of the number of fans present at some venues, no spectators at others. Some matches have been cancelled at all. I have a feeling that the Euro Cup will be postponed. And it will be a wise solution," Koloskov said.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 120 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 63 coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran.

The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 142,000, with about 5,400 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.