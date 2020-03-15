International Cycling Union cancels competitions till April 3 amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The International Cycling Union (UCI), the world governing body for cycling, has cancelled all of its competitions at least until April 3 over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the UCI press stamen released on Sunday, the ban comes into effect from today. The new dates of competitions will be announced later.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 120 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 63 coronavirus cases. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran.

The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 142,000, with about 5,400 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.