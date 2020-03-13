Martin Fourcade announces retirement

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Five-time Olympic champion Martin Fourcade has announced his retirement from biathlon in a statement published on Facebook.

"When I say goodbye to you, I am so moved but soothed. I remember these places, these faces, these emotions that have marked my career. These doubts and trials that I overcame, these dreams come true. I leave a part of my life behind me animated by all that remains to be built," he wrote.

Fourcade will hold his final pursuit on Saturday.

Fourcade, 31, is the five-time Olympic Champion in addition to 11 gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals of the Biathlon World Championships. The famous French athlete is also the all-time record holder of overall World Cup titles having won seven of them in a row (2012-2018).