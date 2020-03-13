FIA Formula 1 Grands Prix in Bahrain, Vietnam postponed over coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship Grands Prix in Bahrain and Vietnam, which were scheduled for March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively, have been postponed indefinitely over the novel coronavirus spread, the F1 press service announced in a statement on Friday.
"In view of the continued global spread of COVID-19 and after ongoing discussions with the FIA, the Bahrain International Circuit, the Bahrain Motor Federation, the Hanoi People’s Committee the Vietnamese Motorsports Association, and the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, a decision has been taken by all parties to postpone both races due to take place on the 20th - 22nd March in Bahrain and April 3rd - 5th April in Vietnam," the statement reads.