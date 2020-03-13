Russian team of gymnasts pull out of 2020 FIG Grand Prix in Kiev over coronavirus threat

Other squads that decided to skip the tournament over the novel coronavirus pandemic are those from Italy, Spain, Germany and more

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Russian national team of gymnasts has decided to withdraw from the 2020 FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) Grand Prix ‘Deryugina Cup’ in Ukraine’s Kiev on March 21-22 over the novel coronavirus pandemic, a source in the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation told TASS on Friday. "Unfortunately, the national team of Russia has decided to cancel its participation in our Grand Prix," the source said.

"The reason for withdrawing from the tournament is the situation with the novel coronavirus," she continued. "We initially received a notification from the [Russian] team that it planned to attend, but later we received a letter that the team is not coming." "It is very disappointing how the situation keeps developing as a number of other national teams also decided against taking part in the tournament," the source commented adding that among the teams, which decided to skip the tournament in Kiev over the novel coronavirus pandemic are the squads from Italy, Spain, Germany and other countries. COVID-19 Global Spread

