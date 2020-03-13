2020 European Judo Championship in Prague postponed over novel coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The 2020 European Judo Championship, which was scheduled to be held in the Czech capital of Prague on May 1-3, has been postponed until late June over the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sergey Soloveichik, the president of the European Judo Union (EDU), told TASS on Friday.

"The European [Judo] Championship has been postponed until late June," Soloveichik said. "This decision was made yesterday following an initiative from the Czech Judo Federation, which wants to maintain its right to host this tournament."

"We have voiced our support for this initiative, because under the current situation we must listen to each other and support each other," the EDU president added.

The European Judo Union confirmed later on Friday the information that the championship was postponed as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

"Due to the current health situation in Europe it was mutually decided by EJU Executive Committee and Czech Judo Federation to postpone the European Judo Championships 2020 to June 19-21," the EJU said in a statement.

"The new dates have been approved by IJF with points for Olympic qualification to be granted. The EJU flagship event will take place in O2 Arena in Prague," the statement added.

According to the most recent data, the Czech Republic has reported 94 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country, with 48 of them registered in Prague.

