Tokyo does not consider option of cancelling Summer Olympics

TOKYO, March 13. /TASS/. The administration of Tokyo does not even consider the possibility of cancelling the 2020 Summer Olympic Games due to begin at the end of July, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike told reporters on Friday.

"We will continue preparing for the Olympics in cooperation with all interested world structures," Koike said. "Tokyo does not consider the option of cancelling the Olympics," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stated that the Japanese authorities are not going to to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo without any spectators. He added that preparations for the Olympic Games proceed according to plan.

US President Donald Trump earlier voiced concerns over the Olympic Games amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in Tokyo from July 24 until August 9. The Paralympic Games will be held from August 25 until September 6.