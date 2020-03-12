Team McLaren withdraws from 2020 F1 Australian Grand Prix after positive coronavirus case

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. FIA Formula One Team McLaren announced a decision on Thursday to withdraw from the 2020 World Championship’s opening Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, this weekend after one of the team’s members was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

"McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus," the team said in a statement on its official webpage.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities."

"The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis," the statement added.

This year’s FIA F1 World Championship was intended to be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix around the globe, opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2020 F1 World Championship was set to see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

Last month, the Formula-1 management announced its decision to suspend indefinitely the 2020 Grand Prix in China’s Beijing, initially scheduled for April 17-19, over the novel coronavirus spread.

The F1 authorities later stated that the racing track hosting the Grand Prix in Bahrain on March 20-22 would be closed to spectators as part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus.

Motorsport Weekly announced earlier this month that the inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi (scheduled for April 3-5) may be rescheduled as well in view of the COVID-19 threat.

COVID-19 Global Spread

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic from now on.

As of today, 125 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 127,800 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,716, yet more than 68,330 patients have recovered from the disease.