World’s governing basketball body FIBA cancels tournaments over coronavirus pandemic

"Considering the current situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020," the statement from the international federation reads.

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Thursday a decision to cancel indefinitely all international basketball competitions starting on March 13 over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

"FIBA will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the continuation or not of the respective competitions when and if the situation allows for it," the statement added.

FIBA is the world’s governing basketball body representing 213 national basketball federations throughout the world and, besides other major basketball tournaments, it is currently in charge of the international qualifying competitions for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9. The Russian national men’s basketball team has been scheduled to play matches this June in the Croatian city of Split in a bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Russia has been placed in Group A alongside Germany and Mexico. Group B lists hosts Croatia, Brazil and Tunisia. Top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals and the eventual winner of the tournament in Croatia will qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

COVID-19 Global Spread

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

On February 11, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continuously spreading novel coronavirus was a global pandemic from now on.

As of today, 125 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 127,800 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,716, yet more than 68,330 patients have recovered from the disease.