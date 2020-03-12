FIS cancels Cross Country Skiing World Cup stage in US over novel coronavirus threat

"Due to the continued outbreak and spread of the Novel Coronavirus and newly announced travel restrictions by the United States, the upcoming FIS Cross Country World Cup competitions on 17th March 2020 in Minneapolis (USA) have been cancelled," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The 2020 Cross Country Skiing World Cup stage on March 17 in Minneapolis, the United States, has been cancelled due to the global threat of the novel coronavirus spread, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The health and welfare of the athletes and all other participants, as well as the general public are in the forefront and the priority of all stakeholders," according to FIS.

"The instructions and decisions of the National and Regional Governments and their Health Authorities are decisive in any recommendation regarding public gatherings that impact FIS competitions," the statement added.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 125 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared in January that the new coronavirus outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19 and, on March 11, the World Health Organization officially stated that the continued spread of the novel coronavirus was now a global pandemic.

According to the latest reports, over 126,660 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide. The virus’ death toll has reached 4,640, yet more than 68,320 patients have recovered from the disease.