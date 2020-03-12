Japanese government says coronavirus pandemic status won’t affect Olympics

TOKYO, March 12. /TASS/. Japan will continue preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympics despite a statement by the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday.
"We are aware of the WHO’s statements, but nevertheless the preparations for the Olympics will continue as scheduled in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo’s administration," Suga said. The current situation with the coronavirus spread in Japan does not require the declaration of an emergency situation across the country, he noted.
"There is no surge in the number of infections now," Suga said.
More than 1,300 coronavirus cases have been detected throughout Japan, with 22 deaths.
Tokyo is scheduled to host the Summer Olympics on July 24-August 9, while the Paralympic Games will be held on August 25-September 6.
In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization recognized the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.
Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,169, yet more than 62,700 patients have recovered from the disease. The WHO says that the novel coronavirus cases globally have exceeded 118,000, with over 4,290 deaths.