Japanese government says coronavirus pandemic status won’t affect Olympics

TOKYO, March 12. /TASS/. Japan will continue preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympics despite a statement by the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday.

"We are aware of the WHO’s statements, but nevertheless the preparations for the Olympics will continue as scheduled in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo’s administration," Suga said. The current situation with the coronavirus spread in Japan does not require the declaration of an emergency situation across the country, he noted.

"There is no surge in the number of infections now," Suga said.